VIDEO: Several injured after Memorial Union dock collapse on Lake Mendota

MADISON, Wis. — Several people were injured after a dock collapsed at the University of Wisconsin-Madison's Memorial Union Terrace on Monday, according to our partners at News 3 Now.

Dozens of people fell into the water, prompting a call for a water rescue around 2:35 p.m.

WATCH: Memorial Union pier collapses (Video credit: Julia Beck)

Memorial Union dock collapse on Lake Mendota

It is unclear how many people fell into the water when the pier collapsed, News 3 Now reports. However, Madison Fire Department officials estimated anywhere between 60-80 people were on the pier when it collapsed.

One person was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, and five others were treated at the scene.

Brooke

Two divers were sent into the water after the collapse to ensure nobody was underwater. An all-clear has since been given.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

News 3 Now Several are injured after a dock collapsed at the University of Wisconsin-Madison's Memorial Union Terrace on Monday, according to our partners at News 3 Now.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip