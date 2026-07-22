Sen. Ron Johnson to chair Senate Budget Committee after Lindsey Graham's death

WASHINGTON (NBC 26) — Sen. Ron Johnson was named chairman of the U.S. Senate Committee on the Budget Tuesday, a role that was previously filled by Sen. Lindsey Graham.

Johnson's office sent out a news release Wednesday announcing the Republican Conference had named the Wisconsin Republican to the role.

"As chairman for the remainder of the year, I intend to maximize this opportunity to define the fiscal challenge we face, help expose the fraud in government programs, and work with the House, the White House and my Senate colleagues to enact as much of President Trump's agenda as possible," Johnson said in a statement.

"I'm stepping into this role following the tragic death of my friend and colleague, Sen. Lindsey Graham," Johnson added. "He was a true American patriot, and he will be sorely missed."

Sen. Graham, a Republican from South Carolina, died July 11 at the age of 71 after a brief and sudden illness, according to his office. The District of Columbia medical examiner later determined the cause of death was an aortic dissection caused by underlying arteriosclerotic cardiovascular disease.

Following Graham's death, South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster appointed Graham's sister, Darline Graham Nordone, to temporarily fill his Senate seat.

According to NBC News, Graham had served in the U.S. Senate since 2003 and was one of the chamber's most influential Republican voices on national security and foreign policy.