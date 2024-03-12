Semi driver who died in Clark County crash identified

The semi-tractor driver involved in the deadly Clark County crash on Friday March 8, was identified by the Clark County Sheriff's Office on Monday, March 11.

Daniel G. Liddicoat, 51, of Rewey, Wisconsin, died at the scene of the crash after being ejected from the semi.

He was traveling east on Highway 95 when a van entered the intersection. His milk truck collided with that passenger van carrying nine.

The driver of the van and seven passengers died on the scene. Only a two-year-old boy survived after being pulled from the crash by a witness, Nathaniel Jahn.

Family said that the passengers of the van are members of an Amish community in Burke’s Garden Virginia, and were in the area visiting family.

The wife of Liddicoat wrote an obituary on the Larson Family Funeral Homes website. It shares that Liddicoat drove a milk truck for a family business, Liddicoat Trucking, since he graduated high school in 1990.

Liddicoat has a wife and two daughters, Emma and Olivia.

The obituary does not name his wife but shares that “We would have celebrated our 30th wedding anniversary in May. With that said, I adored this man, and he was my best friend and there is no one more perfect for me. He was one of the good ones.”

According to the website, there is a visitation on Wednesday and a celebration of life on Thursday, March 14, at Montfort Fire Station.

