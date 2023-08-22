Secretary of State sued for open records

WAUKESHA (NBC 26) — The Institute for Reforming Government, represented by lawyers at the Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty, has filed a lawsuit against Secretary of State Sarah Godlewski in Waukesha County Circuit Court, claiming she's failed to comply with open records laws for nearly six months.

In a news release, WILL and IRG said they are seeking public records of communications between Godlewski, Gov. Evers and former S.o.S. Doug La Follette due to the highly unusual circumstances surrounding Godlewski’s appointment.

La Follette resigned shortly into his term, which allowed Evers to appoint Godlewski so she could serve out the remainder of the term.

IRG said it requested records of communications between the parties involved back in March and has yet to receive them.

“Transparent and accountable government is not a suggestion, but a vital principle to preserving our democracy," said WILL Deputy Counsel Lucas Vebber in the press release. "When state bureaucrats skirt open records requests from the public, WILL is ready to fight back and hold them accountable. We are proud to represent IRG’s investigative efforts and support their right to access documents from the government.”