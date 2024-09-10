Search underway on Lake Michigan in Pleasant Prairie to locate missing diver

PLEASANT PRAIRIE, Wisc. — A search is underway on Lake Michigan in Pleasant Prairie to locate a missing diver.

According to the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department, the U.S. Coast Guard received notification at around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday from a vessel on Lake Michigan that a scuba diver had not yet “returned to the surface” and was “in need of assistance.”

The diver was exploring an old shipwreck off the Village of Pleasant Prairie coastline, approximately six miles out in water more than 100 feet deep, according to the sheriff’s department.

The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department, Pleasant Prairie Police Department, Pleasant Prairie Fire Department, the United States Coast Guard, and many other agencies all worked together to locate the missing diver on Tuesday.

Due to conditions on Lake Michigan, recovery operations have ceased for the day. Recovery operations will begin again in the morning.

No further information is available at this time.

An update will be provided as the recovery efforts continue.

