Watch Now
NewsState

Actions

Sea lion exhibit at Milwaukee County Zoo is closing, Ocean Connections says

Ocean Connections and the sea lions exhibit they help maintain at the Milwaukee County Zoo is closing down.
Ocean Connections
Ocean Connections<br/>
Sea lion at Milwaukee County Zoo.
Ocean Connections
Posted at 4:37 PM, Sep 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-14 17:37:26-04

MILWAUKEE — Ocean Connections' sea lions exhibit they help maintain at the Milwaukee County Zoo is closing down.

Organizers said in a statement that after three decades of caring for the sea lions, they will be leaving the zoo. The nonprofit said their existing pool at the zoo needs renovations but that the zoo decided to not allocate more funding to fix it.

(New funding for the zoo and the county parks system has dried up in recent decades).

The sea lions in Milwaukee will be relocated to their other facilities, Ocean Connections said.

They will have sea lion programs at the Milwaukee County Zoo through Dec. 3, 2023.

Ocean Connections at the Milwaukee County Zoo is the only facility in the state to house California sea lions, according to their statement.

Read the full announcement below:





September 14th, 2023

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

After over three decades of providing educational seal and sea lion programming which both

entertains and inspires zoo patrons, Ocean Connections will be leaving the Milwaukee County Zoo. This

decision has been made after several months of careful consideration and conversations. Our existing

pool in Milwaukee is 38 years old and is in need of restoration to remain operational and meet the

welfare standards which are essential in housing marine mammals. The Milwaukee County Zoo has

decided not to allocate funds to these renovations and will instead be retiring our facility at the close of

2023.

Ocean Connections was founded in Milwaukee, WI and is the only facility in the state to house California

sea lions. “Providing forever homes to seals and sea lions, including rescued, non-releasable animals

which touch the heart and teach the minds of our guests has allowed us to introduce thousands of

children to the world of marine mammals, inspiring empathy and stewardship for our natural world. It is

with great sadness that we now lose such an instrumental community reach.” said Ocean Connections

President and CEO, Shelley Ballmann. “Our commitment to the community will remain strong as we plan

to continue school outreach and community programs within the Greater Milwaukee area as well as

within our sister parks in Hersheypark, PA, Pigeon Forge, TN and Myrtle Beach, SC. “

The Ocean Connections animals remain our highest priority. Our animals will all be relocated this winter

within our sister facilities. We ask that you greet this news with understanding and give our team grace as

we prepare to say goodbye to our location within the zoo.

We will continue to offer daily programs through December 3, 2023, so be sure to come and see your

flippered friends. From the bottom of our hearts, thank you all so much for the love over the years and we

look forward to your continued support.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
nina neighborhood.png

NBC 26 is in your neighborhood!