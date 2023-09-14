Sea lion exhibit at Milwaukee County Zoo is closing, Ocean Connections says

MILWAUKEE — Ocean Connections' sea lions exhibit they help maintain at the Milwaukee County Zoo is closing down.

Organizers said in a statement that after three decades of caring for the sea lions, they will be leaving the zoo. The nonprofit said their existing pool at the zoo needs renovations but that the zoo decided to not allocate more funding to fix it.

(New funding for the zoo and the county parks system has dried up in recent decades).

The sea lions in Milwaukee will be relocated to their other facilities, Ocean Connections said.

They will have sea lion programs at the Milwaukee County Zoo through Dec. 3, 2023.

Ocean Connections at the Milwaukee County Zoo is the only facility in the state to house California sea lions, according to their statement.

