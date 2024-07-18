RNC Day 4 live updates: Mayor Johnson addresses late night police shooting, says it's unrelated to RNC

JD Vance made it official Wednesday night when he accepted the Republican Party's nomination to become Vice President. He gave a highly anticipated speech in support of former President Donald Trump — who is expected to accept the Republican Party's Presidential nomination Thursday.

There were a slate of other speakers Wednesday night, ranging from Trump's grandaughter Kai to a 98-year-old World War II veteran.

As the Convention winds to a close, many businesses in the area are wondering where all the customers are. While businesses close to the heart of the convention saw plenty of revenue, those in other areas say they didn't see the turnout they expected. You can read the rest of Elaine Rojas-Castillo's story here.

MORE COVERAGE:



Check back often throughout the day on this live blog for the latest updates from our many crews covering the RNC in downtown Milwaukee.

Live Updates:

8:18 a.m. — Symone Woolridge sits down with Today anchor Savannah Guthrie:

In February, just days before the release of her book 'Mostly What God Does,' Symone Woolridge spoke with Today anchor Savannah Guthrie.

On Wednesday, the pair got a chance to talk again, as Savannah has been in Milwaukee covering the Republican National Convention.

In their one-on-one interview, Symone and Savannah talked about everything that has transpired at the convention so far, the upcoming Paris Olympics and a bit of her personal life.

Watch a snippet of their interview here:

TMJ4's Symone Woolridge talks with Today's Savannah Guthrie about RNC

8:05 a.m. — Meet the man who will drop thousands of balloons after Trump's speech:

Treb Heining learned how to tie balloons quickly and started his business in the 1970s. Fast forward to now, where he's working his 10th Republican National Convention. He's also done five Democratic National Conventions.

For these events — as a former band kid himself — Heining says he usually goes to a high school program, preferably a local school band, to ask if they would like to be a part of the process of inflating thousands of balloons.

He then returns the favor and writes a check for their program.

Watch: Treb Heining recruits local kids to help with balloon drop.

Meet the man dropping a hundred thousand balloons at the RNC

He says the kids he invited to help him at the Convention are "Milwaukee Ambassadors." They use a valve to inflate the foil and mainly latex balloons, tie them, and then they're tossed in a funnel that fills a net.

"As we get closer and closer my dad used to say it gets hard to breathe. I get nervous about making sure that it goes right, that we get all the people in the right places and it goes right. But it's very exciting.. You're standing up there and President Trump starts to speak. I never really hear the speech that much until after," Treb says. "When I watch the tapes and everything I'm just like, 'Okay. I know I have a copy of the speech in front of me so I know I have the time.' I get the standby cue. 'OK, everybody ready? Standby! Get ready for cue one and seven!' And then I get it from Phil — 'Ok, Treb. Let's go!' And then you go through the pace and then you're watching and then you go through the next cue and you're watching and by the time I'm done you can bring out my suit."

Check out Symone's full story here.

7:46 a.m. — Joe St. George joins TM4 Today for the last day of the RNC:

Joe St. George joined TMJ4 Today to talk about the last day of the RNC. Former President Donald Trump is expected to give a speech after accepting the Republican Party's nomination. Joe says Trump has rewritten that speech, and we'll have to wait and see what the tone is — it originally included plenty of mentions of unity.

Joe also broke down JD Vance's speech on Wednesday night. He says it was an opportunity for Vance to introduce himself to the country. There's also plenty of discussion over the future of the Republican party, considering Trump cannot run for a third term.

Another topic getting the nation talking is President Joe Biden's COVID diagnosis. Joe broke down calls for Biden to step down as the Democratic nominee.

Watch the full discussion below:

Joe St. George joins TMJ4 Today for final day of RNC

6:50 a.m — Mayor Cavalier Johnson gives his final morning briefing during the Republican National Convention:

During his final press briefing during the Republican National Convention, Mayor Cavalier Johnson emphasized how successful Milwaukee has been in hosting the RNC. He says it shows the city can handle big events, and Johnson says he wants to see more come Milwaukee's way in the future.

Johnson also addressed a late night police shooting that left a man hospitalized. When police arrived at the scene near Sherman and Capitol, they say a 22-year-old man fired a gun at people inside the convenience store and at officers. Investigators say officers then fired back.

Johnson says the shooting is unrelated to the Convention and said incidents like it are "not a common occurrence" in the city.

Watch his full press briefing here:

Mayor Cavalier Johnson's final RNC press briefing

6:40 a.m. — Theme for final day of RNC is 'Make America Great Once Again':

TMJ4's Sydni Eure spoke with several delegates who say former President Donald Trump is the perfect person to wrap up the final theme for the week and that everything is falling into place for the big finale.

Many of those delegates told Sydni seeing Trump in person and walking around Fiserv is enough, but to know that they'll hear from him tonight made a lot of people emotional.

They say it's an honor to hear from the man holding the 'Make America Great Once Again' theme together.

Watch Sydni's interviews with those delegates here: