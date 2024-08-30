RESCUED: Kitten pulled from drain pipe near Milwaukee home after 5 days

A kitten stuck in a Milwaukee drain pipe has been rescued after multiple days.

The effort brought together neighbors, community groups, the fire department, and animal experts.

Reporter Mariam Mackar was on the scene of the rescue. Members of animal rescue group Chained Dogs MKE spent over eight hours on Thursday, digging and sawing through pipes themselves, attempting to get the kitten out of the pipe. They resumed working around 7:00 Friday morning and say the kitten was there since Sunday.

Crews from the Milwaukee Fire Department came out with cutting tools on Friday. Staff working with an animal rescue group told Mackar they called for firefighters on Thursday but were denied help — they were told firefighting equipment was too powerful and would kill the cat.

When Mackar called the fire department herself on Friday morning, stating that she worked with TMJ4, a different crew of several firefighters showed up to the scene minutes later. They worked for nearly 20 minutes cutting through the pipe to create a hole large enough for the kitten to fit through.

Staff from the animal rescue group continued trying to get the kitten out using string, meowing noises and treats. The eventually succeeded in extracting a tiny, grey, long haired kitten.

The cat is being called "Piper" for now.

