Ready, aim, hunt! What you need to know as Wisconsin's gun deer season opens Saturday

MADISON (NBC 26) — Hunters, you know what time it is.

Wisconsin's annual gun deer season begins Saturday, Nov. 23 and runs through Sunday, Dec. 1.

The Department of Natural Resources reminds hunters to keep safety in mind when venturing into the woods.

The DNR says hunters should follow the basic gun safety rules of TAB-K:

T reat every gun as if it's loaded.

reat every gun as if it's loaded. A lways point the muzzle in a safe direction.

lways point the muzzle in a safe direction. B e certain of your target.

e certain of your target. Keep your finger outside the trigger guard until you're ready to shoot.

The DNR says that most clothing hunters wear should be blaze orange or fluorescent pink.

"With this year’s season starting further removed from the peak of breeding activity, fewer deer may be on the move relative to recent years with earlier openers," the DNR said in a news release. "Still, there is reason for optimism, as other factors like colder temperatures and snow cover could still create excellent deer hunting conditions. Furthermore, last year’s mild winter means fawn production and antler development will likely be better than in recent years."

The DNR says that as of November 18, more than 560,000 gun, bow, crossbow, sports, and patron licenses have been sold. Of those, more than 205,000 were for gun privileges only.

For more information on what hunters need to know, there's more links and details on the DNR's website HERE.