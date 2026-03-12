Pussycat Dolls to perform at Summerfest in their return to world stage

MILWAUKEE — After months of speculation, the Pussycat Dolls announced their 2026 North America, Europe and UK tour with one of their stops being at Summerfest, officials announced in a release on Thursday.
The Billboard chart-topping group will be hitting the road in a 53 day long tour starting in early June in Palm Desert, California, with their Summerfest stop being on June 21st.
The tour also marks their 20th anniversary of their album "PCD" which holds record-breaking singles such as five-time platinum record "Buttons", five-time platinum record "Don't Cha", and three-time platinum record "Stickwitu."
Lil' Kim and Mya will be special guests on specific dates of the North America tour with Lil' Kim joining for the UK and Europe leg.
The Pussycat Dolls will be reissuing their multiplatinum albums "PCD" and "Doll Domination" on May 8th, 2026 in anticipation for their reunion tour with fans being able to preorder them now.
Tickets for their tour go on sale on March 20th at 10 a.m. at Ticketmaster.com or can be bought in person at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater. Each purchased ticket will receive a general admissions ticket for Summerfest 2026 to attend on any day of the festival.
