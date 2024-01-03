Public memorial service for Herb Kohl scheduled for next Friday at Fiserv Forum

MILWAUKEE (NBC 26) — A public memorial service is being held for former U.S. Senator and Bucks owner Herb Kohl next Friday.

According to the Milwaukee Business Journal, details of the memorial were not immediately available including who will be speaking.

The Herb Kohl Foundation announced the former senator died last Wednesday following a brief illness. Kohl was 88.

Kohl is a Milwaukee native, and is credited for helping the Bucks stay in Milwaukee.

He bought the Bucks in 1985 and sold them to their current ownership group in 2014.

Kohl also donated $100 million to help build what would become Fiserv Forum.