Protests greet President Biden's Milwaukee visit over Israel-Hamas conflict

MILWAUKEE — President Joe Biden made his second visit to Milwaukee, in less than four months on Wednesday, March 13.

The visit to Milwaukee was met with passionate protests, led by the Wisconsin Coalition for Justice aimed to underscore the urgency of addressing the ongoing crisis in the Middle East.

"We need to do our best to stand against what our government is roping us into and allowing by giving our tax dollars to Israel," Samantha Doucas, a protester declared. "It continues to be the same and the longer this goes on, I think the more and more people are just going to get emboldened."

TMJ4 News Samantha Doucas, protestor rally at Red Arrow Park.

Taking up nearly the entire block, protestors sought to drown out the president's messages of success in infrastructure with what they deemed a more important call to action.

The disapproval of the Biden administration's decisions regarding the Israel-Hamas conflict was evident among the gathered demonstrators, reflecting sentiments echoed in a recent Associated Press poll.

The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research

January results are based on interviews with 1,152 U.S. adults conducted Jan. 25-29, 2024. The margin of error is ±4.0 percentage points for the full sample. November results are based on interviews with 1,239 U.S. adults conducted Nov. 2-6, 2023. The margin of error is ±3.9 percentage points for the full sample.



The poll revealed that nearly 6 in 10 U.S. adults disapprove of the decisions made, and approximately half of the public believes the government should prioritize an immediate and permanent ceasefire.

It also highlighted that only 31% of Democrats aged 18-29, a key demographic for the president, approve of his actions.

Some protestors identified themselves among this demographic, expressing discontent with the administration's approach to the conflict.

"The number of people who are mobilizing for that is growing every day because we're realizing that we need to continue putting pressure on this administration," Heba Mohammad, a protestor proclaimed. "They won't do the right thing without the public telling them that they need to."

TMJ4 News Heba Mohammad, protestor.





According to the WCJ, the Biden reelection campaign will have offices in Milwaukee.

WCJ says they plan to continue speaking out in favor of a ceasefire as often as they can.