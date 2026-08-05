Protesters in Madison move to Dane County Safety Building after protest encampment for Corey Ruiz is cleared

"Today we're here to bail out our black folks, youth, women, queer, lgbtq folks, and men," Jewel Adams of Freedom Bail Fund 350 said.

Zon Moua, executive leader of Freedom Inc., said the demonstration reflects frustration with city spending priorities.

"The city is not investing in actual care and making sure our community, those most vulnerable, are actually housed, have quality health care, have quality housing, able to access healthy foods," Moua said. "Community is out here because the city continues to invest in jails and policing."

Moua also connected the new protest location directly to the cleared encampment and the city's treatment of its most vulnerable residents.

"They're all connected. again, the city continues to fail our community," Moua said. "The city is not addressing the needs of those most vulnerable."

During a