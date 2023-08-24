MILWAUKEE — Protesters who were a part of several large groups marched to Fiserv Forum during the Republican Presidential Primary Debate to rally for change on a number of issues.

Arguably the largest demonstration started at Red Arrow Park as more than a hundred protesters took to the streets of downtown en route to the gates of the big event.

People from Milwaukee all the way to Florida joined forces to send a series of messages aimed at the Republican Party.

Protesters and GOP supporters make voices heard outside Republican debate

A veteran named David says common sense gun control is at the top of his list.

“20 years in the military and I realized that the GOP and Republicans, they just don’t represent anything anymore for the majority of America and I’m really tired of it,” David said.

As a member of the DACA community, Farit Kuri Azamar marched for immigrant rights.

“Feeling like I do so much for my country as an individual but not feeling like I’m included is one of the worst feelings out there,” he said.

Tracy Schwerdtfeger brought her young son to experience the demonstration as she chanted for workers’ rights.

“A big lesson that we have in our family is that we stand up to bullies when people are being treated wrong and we think the Republican agenda is nothing but bullying people with racist, sexist, trans-phobic, and anti-worker attacks,” she said.

While several protesters came to use the event as a platform to push for change, just as many came to support their candidate of choice along the fences of the Deer District.

“I think people are waking up, I really do,” said Lisa Fleischmann.

Fleischmann was among dozens of GOP supporters who helped signs and flags to send a message to the front-runner in the race who skipped the event.

“We’re all here just to show Trump that he has support from us and we can’t wait for him to win,” she said.

Despite coming to Fiserv Forum without a ticket to attend the debate, Fleischmann was in the right place at the right time to get a picture with one of former President Trump’s biggest surrogates, his son.

Several other groups lined the gates of the debate entrance to advocate for a number of issues. From a $15 dollar federal minimum wage and action on climate change to those who are for or against abortion rights.