Proposed Kenosha Hard Rock casino project moves forward

KENOSHA — The Bureau of Indian Affairs (BIA) has released a Draft Environmental Assessment (EA) for a proposed Hard Rock casino development in Kenosha.

The assessment reviews the potential environmental impacts of acquiring land in Kenosha to place into trust for the Menominee Indian Tribe of Wisconsin.

City of Kenosha

The tribe is seeking to develop the property into a casino-hotel offering class III gaming under the Indian Gaming Regulatory Act.

According to the draft assessment, construction and operation of the proposed project would result in impacts to air quality that are considered insignificant and would comply with applicable federal and state standards.

The report also states that the project is designed to avoid impact to wetlands and other protected aquatic resources and does not anticipate filing or altering wetlands.

The environmental review also examined potential economic and socioeconomic effects associated with the project. The analysis states the development could generate employment during construction and more than 1,000 jobs during operations.

"This is a long-awaited opportunity, and we are excited to have arrived at the next phase in this process," Menominee Tribal Chairman Joey Awonohopay said in a statement. "The EA release marks an important step forward for our tribal members, the people of Kenosha County, and all of Wisconsin.

"This project will deliver significant, local economic impact, create more than 1,000 permanent jobs in the final phase of the project, and support families and businesses across the region."

"The Kenosha casino approval process has moved tot he next phase with the Bueau of Indian Affairs officially publishing the Environmental Assessment for public comment, offering an opportunity for input and transparency," Kenosha County Executive Samantha Kerkman said in a statement. "This approval process is decades in the making, and the people of Kenosha have consistently supported the project. I've followed and supported the project for years. I encourage citizens to continue to make their voices heard throughout the comment period."

"This project has been a long time coming for Kenosha, and it's exciting to see it move closer to reality," Kenosha May David Bodgala said. "The Hard Rock development bring news growth to Kenosha - creating jobs, attracting investment, and strengthening our community - and we are ready for it. This is a project that's good for Kenosha, good for the region, and good for the State of Wisconsin."