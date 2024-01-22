President Biden visiting Superior Thursday

SUPERIOR (NBC 26) — The White House said Monday that President Biden is traveling to Wisconsin this Thursday, Jan. 25.

The president is visiting Superior to talk about the economy.

"On Thursday, January 25th, the President will travel to Superior, Wisconsin to discuss how his Bidenomics and Investing in America Agenda are rebuilding our infrastructure, lowering costs, spurring a small business boom, and creating good-paying jobs," The White House said in a news release.

No further information was available.

Thursday will mark Biden's second trip to Wisconsin in a month. He visited the Badger State three times in 2023.