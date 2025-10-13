Post Malone to headline Summerfest 2026 at American Family Insurance Amphitheater

MILWAUKEE — Post Malone will headline Summerfest at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater, organizers announced Monday, Oct. 13.

Malone will perform June 27, 2026, with special guest Carter Faith, a country music singer and songwriter.

The performance will kick off at 7 p.m. Tickets go on sale Friday, Oct. 17, at 10 a.m. You can also buy tickets in person at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater. Each ticket purchased includes admission to the festival on the day of the show.

Malone is a nine-time diamond-certified global superstar who “regularly rewrites history, blurs boundaries, and incites internet-breaking conversation with every move,” organizers said Monday.

He is best known for songs like “Congratulations,” “Go Flex” and “Too Young.” Most recently, the Dallas singer released his debut country album, F-1 Trillion, which landed at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart.

For more information, click here.


