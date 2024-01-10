'Poorly Drawn Pets' fundraiser back again to support the Wisconsin Humane Society
Our TMJ4 morning team tried their hand at drawing their own pets -- very poorly, of course.
'Poorly Drawn Pets' is back!
The humorous fundraiser helps support the Wisconsin Humane Society. For a $25 donation, a volunteer will draw your dog or cat... very poorly.
To support the fundraiser, you can submit your pet picture and donation on the Humane Society Facebook page through Thursday.
