Watch Now
NewsState

Actions

'Poorly Drawn Pets' fundraiser back again to support the Wisconsin Humane Society

Our TMJ4 morning team tried their hand at drawing their own pets -- very poorly, of course.
Posted at 10:25 AM, Jan 10, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-10 11:25:24-05

'Poorly Drawn Pets' is back!

The humorous fundraiser helps support the Wisconsin Humane Society. For a $25 donation, a volunteer will draw your dog or cat... very poorly.

To support the fundraiser, you can submit your pet picture and donation on the Humane Society Facebook page through Thursday.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
nina neighborhood.png

NBC 26 is in your neighborhood!