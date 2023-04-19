Police looking for missing woman, car found in Shawano County

MARATHON AND SHAWANO COUNTIES (NBC 26) — Officials from Marathon County are asking for the public's help in searching for Tara Jane Sullivan after deputies discovered suspicious circumstances surrounding her disappearance.

Tara's cell phone was found in the Town of Ringle and her unoccupied vehicle was found on the side of the road in Shawano County on April, 18.

Tara is described as 5'7" tall, 128 pounds with green eyes. Her current hair color and last known clothing are unknown.

While traveling on Highway 29 in Shawano County, off-duty Wausau Police Officers saw Tara's unoccupied vehicle parked on the side of the road. A search led by the Shawano County Sheriff's Office has been initiated in the area along Highway 29 between Wittenberg and Shawano.

Anyone who knows Tara or has had contact with her in the past two weeks is asked to call the Marathon County Sheriff’s Office at 715-261-1200, option 5.

Information is valuable in assisting authorities in identifying the circumstances surrounding her disappearance. If you see Tara or know of her whereabouts, please call 9-1-1 so that law enforcement can verify her safety.