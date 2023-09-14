Planned Parenthood will resume abortion services in Wisconsin next week

MILWAUKEE — Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin will resume abortion care services beginning Monday, September 18th, the organization announced Thursday.

“With the recent confirmation from the Court that there is not an enforceable abortion ban in Wisconsin, our staff can now provide the full scope of sexual and reproductive health care to anyone in Wisconsin who needs it, no matter what," said Tanya Atkinson, President and CEO of Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin.

Services will be provided at the Water Street Health Center in Milwaukee, and the Madison East Health Center.

“With patients and community as our central priority and driving force, we are eager to resume abortion services and provide this essential care to people in our State," Atkinson said.

Patients can begin booking appointments as soon as today. To schedule an appointment, call 844-493-1052 or visit ppwi.org.

“The ability to provide abortion services in Wisconsin again is crucial to being able to address the full scope of care for our patients,” said Dr. Allie Linton, Associate Medical Director of Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin. “Patients who walk through our doors can again know they will receive the comprehensive, high quality, nonjudgmental, and confidential reproductive care they deserve.”

Planned Parenthood stopped abortion services in June of 2022 after the Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe V. Wade.

Wisconsin's abortion laws and Dems attempts to legalize

Background details from an Associated Press report on July 7, 2023

Wisconsin lawmakers enacted statutes outlawing abortion in all cases except to save the mother's life in 1849, a year after the territory became a state. The U.S. Supreme Court's landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling legalizing abortion nullified the ban, but legislators never repealed it. Then, the high court's decision last June to overturn Roe v. Wade reactivated the statutes.

Republicans and their conservative allies across the country praised the reversal, but the decision energized Democratic voters. Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers parlayed anger over the ruling into a re-election victory in November. The issue figures to be front and center again in the state as the 2024 presidential campaign ramps up.

The state's Democratic attorney general, Josh Kaul, has vowed to restore abortion access. He filed a lawsuit in Dane County days after Roe v. Wade was overturned, seeking to repeal the ban.

Kaul argues that the ban is too old to enforce and that a 1985 law that permits abortions before a fetus can survive outside the womb supersedes the ban. Three doctors later joined the lawsuit as plaintiffs, saying they fear being prosecuted for performing abortions.

Kaul has named district attorneys in the three counties where abortion clinics operated until the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade as defendants. One of them, Sheboygan County's Republican district attorney, Joel Urmanski, filed a motion seeking to dismiss the case in December.

Urmanski maintained that it's a stretch to argue that the ban is so old it can no longer be enforced and that the 1985 law and the ban complement each other. Since the newer law outlaws abortions post-viability, it simply gives prosecutors another charging option, he contends.

Kaul's attorneys have countered that the two laws are in conflict and doctors need to know where they stand.

Dane County Circuit Judge Diane Schlipper explained in a written ruling denying Urmanski's dismissal motion that she interprets the 1849 law as prohibiting people from killing fetuses by assaulting or battering the mother. The law doesn't apply to consensual abortion because it doesn't use the word “abortion.”

“There is no such thing as an `1849 Abortion Ban` in Wisconsin," she wrote.

That means the doctor plaintiffs could ultimately win a declaration that they can't be prosecuted for performing abortions and hence the case should continue, Schlipper wrote.

The ruling means that the lawsuit will continue in Schlipper's courtroom. Regardless of how the judge ultimately rules, the case carries so much weight for the future of the state that it almost certainly will rise to the state Supreme Court, which is exactly where Democrats want it.

Liberal justices control the court with a 4-3 majority after progressive Janet Protasiewicz was sworn in on Aug. 1. She stopped short on the campaign trail of saying how she would rule on a challenge to the 1849 ban but said repeatedly she supports abortion rights.

Movers and shakers issue statements regarding Planned Parenthood's announcement:

Gov. Tony Evers



Gov. Evers Releases Statement Regarding Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin Resuming Abortion Care for Patients Governor: “I will never let up. And we must not let up. Our fight to restore the same reproductive rights and freedoms Wisconsinites had up until the day the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe must continue.” MADISON — Gov. Evers today released a statement regarding the decision by Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin to resume providing abortion services to patients in Wisconsin.











Over a year ago now, on June 24, 2022, the U.S. Supreme Court issued its decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, overturning Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood of Southeastern Pa. v. Casey and upending nearly 50 years of a constitutional right to abortion that Wisconsinites and Americans had relied upon for nearly five decades.











The U.S. Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe threw reproductive freedom in Wisconsin into chaos. As Wisconsin remains one of several states with an outdated criminal abortion ban on the books—which was enacted in 1849 before the Civil War and at a time when Wisconsin women did not have the right to vote—healthcare providers and patients in Wisconsin were thrown into legal uncertainty, and nearly all abortion services in the state ceased.











Since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe, Wisconsinites have been without abortion care services, with few exceptions, for over a year now.











Days after the Dobbs decision was released, Gov. Evers and Attorney General Josh Kaul filed a lawsuit to clarify that Wisconsin’s outdated, total criminal ban on abortion is unenforceable. On July 7, 2023, the Dane County Circuit Court denied a motion to dismiss the case and decided to allow that lawsuit to continue. In her ruling, the judge stated that “...Wis. Stat. § 940.04 does not prohibit a consensual medical abortion.” In response to the court’s ruling, Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin today announced they plan to resume providing abortion services to patients in Wisconsin.











“I’ve been clear from the beginning that I would fight to restore reproductive freedom in our state with every power and every tool we have, and I’ve spent every day over the last year doing just that,” said Gov. Evers. “Today’s announcement from Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin as a result of our lawsuit regarding Wisconsin’s criminal abortion ban means Wisconsinites will once again be able to access vital reproductive healthcare and abortion services without exception for the first time since June of last year. This is critically important news for Wisconsin women and patients across our state who, for a year now, have been unable to access the healthcare they need when and where they need it.











“But I also want to be clear today: I will never let up. And we must not let up. Our fight to restore the same reproductive rights and freedoms Wisconsinites had up until the day the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe must continue,” Gov. Evers continued. “I will keep fighting like hell every day until Wisconsinites have the right to make their own healthcare decisions without interference from politicians who don’t know anything about their lives, their family, or their circumstances.”



Gov. Evers and Democrats have been working to protect and defend reproductive freedom for Wisconsinites for the past four years, including in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe and decades of reproductive healthcare precedent with their ruling in Dobbs.



Over the course of the past four years, the governor has vetoed several bills passed by the Legislature, including several during the last legislative session that would have restricted access to abortion, inserted politics into the personal and private conversations between patients and their healthcare providers and made it harder for doctors to provide medically accurate information and treatment. Many of these bills also sought to limit healthcare options for people seeking basic, necessary care, such as pregnancy care, cancer screening and prevention, sexually transmitted disease screening and treatment, and wellness exams.



Prior to the Dobbs decision, Gov. Evers joined legislative Democrats in calling on the Legislature [lnks.gd] to repeal Wisconsin’s archaic criminal abortion ban. When a leaked draft U.S. Supreme Court opinion in Dobbs revealed the Supreme Court was poised to overturn Roe, Gov. Evers called the Legislature into a special session [lnks.gd] to press legislative action to protect reproductive freedom.



Mere days after Republican legislators gaveled in and out [lnks.gd] of the special session in moments without any discussion or debate, and despite broad public concern about the topic, the U.S. Supreme Court released their decision in Dobbs, throwing reproductive healthcare access in Wisconsin into immediate chaos and uncertainty. Just days after the U.S. Supreme Court released their Dobbs decision, Gov. Evers and the attorney general filed a lawsuit challenging Wisconsin’s criminal abortion ban. On July 7, 2023, the Dane County Circuit Court denied a motion to dismiss the case and decided to allow the lawsuit to proceed challenging the enforceability of Wisconsin’s 1800s-era criminal abortion ban against physicians providing healthcare.



Last fall, after U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wisconsin) erroneously suggested [lnks.gd] Wisconsin voters could challenge the state’s 1800s-era criminal abortion ban directly through a binding statewide referendum—something he has repeatedly since recommended, which he knows is not permissible in Wisconsin even though it is allowable in 20 other states—Gov. Evers again called the Legislature into a special session [lnks.gd] to create a pathway for Wisconsinites to directly challenge the state’s criminal abortion ban and repeal the archaic law. Republicans in the Legislature gaveled out of the special session without consideration or debate.



Earlier this year, in January, the governor and legislative Democrats announced a new effort [lnks.gd] to put an advisory referendum on the April 2023 ballot, asking voters if Wisconsin should repeal the state’s criminal abortion ban and restore the constitutional rights guaranteed for nearly 50 years under Roe.



In March 2023, Gov. Evers again joined [lnks.gd] legislative Democrats to reintroduce legislation to repeal Wisconsin’s 1849-era criminal abortion ban—a ban that was passed before the Civil War and before women had the right to vote and that prohibits nearly all abortions without exceptions for rape and incest. The bill, Assembly Bill 218 [lnks.gd], would cleanly repeal Wisconsin’s criminal abortion ban, removing this archaic statute from our books and effectively reverting abortion access in Wisconsin to what it was on June 23, 2022, the day before the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision in Dobbs.

