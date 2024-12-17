Photos show the scene after shooting at Abundant Life Christian School in Madison
These photos show what it looked like after the shooting at Abundant Life Christian School when a teenage student killed a classmate, a teacher, and themselves. The shooter also injured six other teenagers, according to police.
A family leave the shelter after multiple injuries were reported following a shooting at the Abundant Life Christian School, Monday, Dec. 16, 2024. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)Photo by: Associated Press Students aboard a bus as they leave the shelter following a shooting at the Abundant Life Christian School, Monday, Dec. 16, 2024. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)Photo by: Associated Press Police walk outside the Abundant Life Christian School following a shooting, Monday, Dec. 16, 2024 in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)Photo by: Associated Press A child is embraced at the SSMI Health Center, set up as a reunification center, following a shooting, Monday, Dec. 16, 2024 in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)Photo by: Associated Press A police officer directs traffic as emergency vehicles are parked outside the Abundant Life Christian School in Madison, Wis., where multiple injuries were reported following a shooting, Monday, Dec. 16, 2024. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)Photo by: Associated Press