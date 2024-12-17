Watch Now
NewsState

Photos show the scene after shooting at Abundant Life Christian School in Madison

These photos show what it looked like after the shooting at Abundant Life Christian School when a teenage student killed a classmate, a teacher, and themselves. The shooter also injured six other teenagers, according to police.

School Shooting Wisconsin A family leave the shelter after multiple injuries were reported following a shooting at the Abundant Life Christian School, Monday, Dec. 16, 2024. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)Photo by: Associated Press APTOPIX School Shooting Wisconsin Students aboard a bus as they leave the shelter following a shooting at the Abundant Life Christian School, Monday, Dec. 16, 2024. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)Photo by: Associated Press School Shooting Wisconsin Police walk outside the Abundant Life Christian School following a shooting, Monday, Dec. 16, 2024 in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)Photo by: Associated Press APTOPIX School Shooting Wisconsin Students walks to a bus as they leave the shelter following a shooting at the Abundant Life Christian School, Monday, Dec. 16, 2024. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)Photo by: Associated Press School Shooting Wisconsin Students aboard a bus as they leave the shelter following a shooting at the Abundant Life Christian School, Monday, Dec. 16, 2024. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)Photo by: Associated Press APTOPIX School Shooting Wisconsin A family leaves the Abundant Life Christian School after a shooting, Monday, Dec. 16, 2024. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)Photo by: Associated Press School Shooting Wisconsin Students aboard a bus as they leave the shelter following a shooting at the Abundant Life Christian School, Monday, Dec. 16, 2024. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)Photo by: Associated Press School Shooting Wisconsin A family leave the shelter after multiple injuries were reported following a shooting at the Abundant Life Christian School, Monday, Dec. 16, 2024. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)Photo by: Associated Press APTOPIX School Shooting Wisconsin A child is embraced at the SSMI Health Center, set up as a reunification center, following a shooting, Monday, Dec. 16, 2024 in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)Photo by: Associated Press School Shooting Wisconsin Students aboard a bus as they leave the shelter following a shooting at the Abundant Life Christian School, Monday, Dec. 16, 2024. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)Photo by: Associated Press School Shooting Wisconsin Students aboard a bus as they leave the shelter following a shooting at the Abundant Life Christian School, Monday, Dec. 16, 2024. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)Photo by: Associated Press School Shooting Wisconsin Students walk to a bus as they leave the shelter following a shooting at the Abundant Life Christian School, Monday, Dec. 16, 2024. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)Photo by: Associated Press School Shooting Wisconsin Students aboard a bus as they leave the shelter following a shooting at the Abundant Life Christian School, Monday, Dec. 16, 2024. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)Photo by: Associated Press School Shooting Wisconsin Students aboard a bus as they leave the shelter following a shooting at the Abundant Life Christian School, Monday, Dec. 16, 2024. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)Photo by: Associated Press School Shooting Wisconsin Students walk to a bus as they leave the shelter following a shooting at the Abundant Life Christian School, Monday, Dec. 16, 2024. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)Photo by: Associated Press School Shooting Wisconsin Students walk to a bus as they leave the shelter following a shooting at the Abundant Life Christian School, Monday, Dec. 16, 2024. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)Photo by: Associated Press School Shooting Wisconsin A police officer directs traffic as emergency vehicles are parked outside the Abundant Life Christian School in Madison, Wis., where multiple injuries were reported following a shooting, Monday, Dec. 16, 2024. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)Photo by: Associated Press School Shooting Wisconsin Bus carrying students leave as emergency vehicles are parked outside the Abundant Life Christian School in Madison, Wis., where multiple injuries were reported following a shooting, Monday, Dec. 16, 2024. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)Photo by: Associated Press School Shooting Wisconsin Police direct traffic as emergency vehicles are parked outside the Abundant Life Christian School in Madison, Wis., where multiple injuries were reported following a shooting, Monday, Dec. 16, 2024. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)Photo by: Associated Press School Shooting Wisconsin Police gather as emergency vehicles are parked outside the Abundant Life Christian School in Madison, Wis., where multiple injuries were reported following a shooting, Monday, Dec. 16, 2024. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)Photo by: Associated Press

Photos show the scene after shooting at Abundant Life Christian School in Madison

close-gallery
  • School Shooting Wisconsin
  • APTOPIX School Shooting Wisconsin
  • School Shooting Wisconsin
  • APTOPIX School Shooting Wisconsin
  • School Shooting Wisconsin
  • APTOPIX School Shooting Wisconsin
  • School Shooting Wisconsin
  • School Shooting Wisconsin
  • APTOPIX School Shooting Wisconsin
  • School Shooting Wisconsin
  • School Shooting Wisconsin
  • School Shooting Wisconsin
  • School Shooting Wisconsin
  • School Shooting Wisconsin
  • School Shooting Wisconsin
  • School Shooting Wisconsin
  • School Shooting Wisconsin
  • School Shooting Wisconsin
  • School Shooting Wisconsin
  • School Shooting Wisconsin

Share

A family leave the shelter after multiple injuries were reported following a shooting at the Abundant Life Christian School, Monday, Dec. 16, 2024. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)Associated Press
Students aboard a bus as they leave the shelter following a shooting at the Abundant Life Christian School, Monday, Dec. 16, 2024. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)Associated Press
Police walk outside the Abundant Life Christian School following a shooting, Monday, Dec. 16, 2024 in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)Associated Press
Students walks to a bus as they leave the shelter following a shooting at the Abundant Life Christian School, Monday, Dec. 16, 2024. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)Associated Press
Students aboard a bus as they leave the shelter following a shooting at the Abundant Life Christian School, Monday, Dec. 16, 2024. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)Associated Press
A family leaves the Abundant Life Christian School after a shooting, Monday, Dec. 16, 2024. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)Associated Press
Students aboard a bus as they leave the shelter following a shooting at the Abundant Life Christian School, Monday, Dec. 16, 2024. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)Associated Press
A family leave the shelter after multiple injuries were reported following a shooting at the Abundant Life Christian School, Monday, Dec. 16, 2024. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)Associated Press
A child is embraced at the SSMI Health Center, set up as a reunification center, following a shooting, Monday, Dec. 16, 2024 in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)Associated Press
Students aboard a bus as they leave the shelter following a shooting at the Abundant Life Christian School, Monday, Dec. 16, 2024. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)Associated Press
Students aboard a bus as they leave the shelter following a shooting at the Abundant Life Christian School, Monday, Dec. 16, 2024. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)Associated Press
Students walk to a bus as they leave the shelter following a shooting at the Abundant Life Christian School, Monday, Dec. 16, 2024. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)Associated Press
Students aboard a bus as they leave the shelter following a shooting at the Abundant Life Christian School, Monday, Dec. 16, 2024. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)Associated Press
Students aboard a bus as they leave the shelter following a shooting at the Abundant Life Christian School, Monday, Dec. 16, 2024. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)Associated Press
Students walk to a bus as they leave the shelter following a shooting at the Abundant Life Christian School, Monday, Dec. 16, 2024. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)Associated Press
Students walk to a bus as they leave the shelter following a shooting at the Abundant Life Christian School, Monday, Dec. 16, 2024. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)Associated Press
A police officer directs traffic as emergency vehicles are parked outside the Abundant Life Christian School in Madison, Wis., where multiple injuries were reported following a shooting, Monday, Dec. 16, 2024. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)Associated Press
Bus carrying students leave as emergency vehicles are parked outside the Abundant Life Christian School in Madison, Wis., where multiple injuries were reported following a shooting, Monday, Dec. 16, 2024. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)Associated Press
Police direct traffic as emergency vehicles are parked outside the Abundant Life Christian School in Madison, Wis., where multiple injuries were reported following a shooting, Monday, Dec. 16, 2024. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)Associated Press
Police gather as emergency vehicles are parked outside the Abundant Life Christian School in Madison, Wis., where multiple injuries were reported following a shooting, Monday, Dec. 16, 2024. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)Associated Press
Prev
1 / Ad
Next
Prev
1 / Ad
Next