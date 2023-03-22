Peter Gabriel to perform at Fiserv Forum this October

MILWAUKEE — Peter Gabriel has announced additional shows for the North American leg of his tour and they include a stop in Milwaukee!

Gabriel will be performing at Fiserv Forum on Oct. 2, according to a news release from Live Nation.

He made a name for himself internationally after the success of Genesis, a band he co-founded and then departed in 1975.

Since leaving Genesis, he has had a wildly successful career with hit songs like In Your Eyes and Sledgehammer.

For the Milwaukee show, Gabriel will be joined by regular band-mates Tony Levin, David Rhodes and Manu Katché.

Tickets for the show will go on sale on March 24 at 10 a.m. To purchase, click here.

Check out Gabriel's full tour schedule below.

i/o – The Tour