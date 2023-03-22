Peter Gabriel to perform at Fiserv Forum this October

MILWAUKEE — Peter Gabriel has announced additional shows for the North American leg of his tour and they include a stop in Milwaukee!
Gabriel will be performing at Fiserv Forum on Oct. 2, according to a news release from Live Nation.
He made a name for himself internationally after the success of Genesis, a band he co-founded and then departed in 1975.
Since leaving Genesis, he has had a wildly successful career with hit songs like In Your Eyes and Sledgehammer.
For the Milwaukee show, Gabriel will be joined by regular band-mates Tony Levin, David Rhodes and Manu Katché.
Tickets for the show will go on sale on March 24 at 10 a.m. To purchase, click here.
Check out Gabriel's full tour schedule below.
i/o – The Tour
- May 18 Krakow, Poland TAURON Arena
- May 20 Verona, Italy Verona Arena
- May 21 Milan, Italy Mediolanum Arena
- May 23 Paris, France Accor Arena
- May 24 Lille, France Stade Pierre-Mauroy
- May 26 Berlin, Germany Waldbuehne
- May 28 Munich, Germany Koenigsplatz
- May 30 Copenhagen, Denmark Royal Arena
- May 31 Stockholm, Sweden Avicii Arena
- June 2 Bergen, Norway Koengen
- June 5 Amsterdam, Netherlands Ziggo Dome
- June 6 Antwerp, Belgium Sportpaleis
- June 8 Zurich, Switzerland Hallenstadion
- June 10 Cologne, Germany Lanxess Arena
- June 12 Hamburg, Germany Barclays Arena
- June 13 Frankfurt, Germany Festhalle
- June 15 Bordeaux, France Arkea Arena
- June 17 Birmingham, UK Utilita Arena
- June 19 London, UK The O2
- June 20 Nottingham, UK Motorpoint Arena
- June 22 Glasgow, UK OVO Hydro
- June 23 Manchester, UK AO Arena
- June 25 Dublin, Ireland 3Arena
- September 8 Quebec City, Quebec Videotron Centre
- September 9 Ottawa, Ontario Canadian Tire Centre
- September 11 Toronto, Ontario Scotiabank Arena
- September 13 Montreal, Quebec Bell Centre
- September 14 Boston, Massachusetts TD Garden
- September 16 Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Wells Fargo Center
- September 18 New York, New York Madison Square Garden
- September 20 Washington, D.C. Capital One Arena – NEW SHOW
- September 22 Buffalo, New York KeyBank Center – NEW SHOW
- September 23 Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania PPG Paints Arena – NEW SHOW
- September 25 Columbus, Ohio Nationwide Arena – NEW SHOW
- September 27 Cleveland, Ohio Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse – NEW SHOW
- September 29 Detroit, Michigan Little Caesars Arena – NEW SHOW
- September 30 Chicago, Illinois United Center
- October 2 Milwaukee, Wisconsin Fiserv Forum – NEW SHOW
- October 3 St. Paul , Minnesota Xcel Energy Center – NEW SHOW
- October 7 Vancouver, British Columbia Rogers Arena
- October 8 Seattle, Washington Climate Pledge Arena
- October 11 San Francisco, California Chase Center
- October 13 Los Angeles, California Kia Forum
- October 14 Palm Springs, California Acrisure Arena – NEW SHOW
- October 16 Denver , Colorado Ball Arena – NEW SHOW
- October 18 Austin, Texas Moody Center – NEW SHOW
- October 19 Dallas, Texas American Airlines Center – NEW SHOW
- October 21 Houston, Texas Toyota Center – NEW SHOW