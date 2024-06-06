'People forget that these people are human': Daughter of inmate at troubled prison demands change

DODGE COUNTY — The family of one inmate who died at the Waupun Correctional Institution wants to see change after the Dodge County Sheriff's Department revealed the results of its investigation into four inmate deaths.

Megan Kolb told reporters that her father, Dean Hoffmann, died by suicide inside the troubled prison on June 29, 2023.

Megan Kolb, father is Dean Hoffmann. She says he died by suicide at Waupun on June 29, 2023.



"I want to keep sharing the message because I think the more that people see the people in prisons have loved ones like me," Kolb said.

Kolb explained that her father suffered from mental health issues for several years and had problems getting his medications at the Waupun facility.

A family photo of the Hoffmann family.

"I want changes. I want people to be held accountable, and I want that to foster changes in our corrections system," Kolb stated.

Dodge County Sheriff Dale Schmidt did not name Hoffmann or the three other inmates who died at the Waupun prison between June 2023 and February 2024.

However, the sheriff revealed that his department's investigation found DOC staff did not keep accurate records showing what medication was distributed when it came to an inmate who died by suicide on June 29, 2023.

"None of the policy violations in this incident rose to the level of criminal activity. The behavior by DOC officials remains concerning and it has been addressed with DOC and so this case is closed," Sheriff Schmidt said.

Hoffmann's family has an ongoing lawsuit against the Department of Corrections, as well as, other individuals.

