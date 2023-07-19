Passing farm equipment in a no-passing zone is illegal in Wisconsin

MILWAUKEE — As we are approaching harvest season, we can expect to see an increase in farm equipment, such as tractors and trailers, out on rural roads.

While driving behind slow-moving tractors, drivers may be tempted to move around the vehicle but it is important to understand the passing laws related to agricultural equipment.

Drivers are prohibited from passing tractors or other farm machinery specifically designed for agricultural work in no-passing zones.

Instead, they must wait until they enter a passing zone or encounter dashed lines on the pavement, indicating it is safe to pass on the left and navigate around the slow-moving equipment.

When considering passing agricultural vehicles, it is essential to exercise caution and ensure a clear opportunity to do so.

Drivers should refrain from passing when approaching a hill where oncoming traffic may not be visible.

According to the Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation's guidelines, farmers should not pull over in a no-passing zone unless the road shoulder's condition and width allow the farm machinery to move entirely onto the shoulder.

It is also crucial for farmers not to wave drivers forward to pass, as this can result in mixed signals and potentially dangerous situations.

It's important for drivers to remember to share the roadway with farmers and exercise patience when encountering agricultural vehicles on rural roadways.

346.09: Limitations on overtaking on left or driving on left side of roadway

(3)

(a) Except as provided in par. (b), the operator of a vehicle shall not drive on the left side of the center of a roadway on any portion thereof which has been designated a no-passing zone, either by signs or by a yellow unbroken line on the pavement on the right-hand side of and adjacent to the center line of the roadway, provided such signs or lines would be clearly visible to an ordinarily observant person.

(b) The operator of a vehicle may drive on the left side of the center of a roadway on any portion thereof which has been designated a no-passing zone, as described in par. (a), to overtake and pass, with care, any vehicle, except an implement of husbandry or agricultural commercial motor vehicle, traveling at a speed less than half of the applicable speed limit at the place of passing.