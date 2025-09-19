Parents charged after six children found locked in Milwaukee storage unit

MILWAUKEE — The parents of six children found locked inside a storage unit on Milwaukee's north side have been charged with child neglect, according to a criminal complaint filed Friday.

Charles Dupriest and Azyia Zielinski were each charged with six counts of child neglect after their children, ranging in age from 2 months to 9 years, were discovered in deplorable living conditions early Tuesday morning.

Charles Dupriest was also charged with one count of possession of a firearm by a felon, according to the complaint.

Milwaukee police responded to the storage facility at 27th Street and Silver Spring Drive at 1:36 a.m. Sept. 16 after receiving a report of children being locked in a unit.

According to the complaint, Charles and Azyia were found sleeping in a black SUV in the storage facility parking lot with their dog. Prosecutors allege that both appeared to be under the influence of alcohol and were slow to wake up and respond to questions.

Prosecutors allege that the pair admitted to sleeping in the car while their children were locked inside the unit. They also told officers that they were homeless, but allegedly admitted that the children could have stayed with family members instead of the storage unit.

Azyia allegedly told officers that the children had been sleeping in the unit for about one and a half months and that the family had been kicked out of a homeless shelter in July after she gave birth.

Deplorable living conditions described

Prosecutors detailed the horrific living conditions inside the storage unit in the complaint, citing that there was no electricity, running water or proper lighting, with the only illumination coming from cellphone flashlights.

They also described the room as very hot, with a putrid smell so overwhelming that detectives couldn't remain inside even with the door open.

Prosecutors also allege that the children used a bucket for urination and defecation and had no access to bathing facilities. They allege that the children slept on blankets on the concrete floor with no proper bedding or furniture.

According to the complaint, prosecutors say the family receives about $2,000 monthly in Social Security benefits and that the parents chose the storage unit arrangement despite having alternatives.

Storage facility allegedly aware of situation

Prosecutors allege that the facility was aware of people living in the unit before police discovery and that the management issued an eviction notice to the family after employees reported concerns.

According to the complaint, during the arrest, officers found a loaded firearm in the center console of the SUV, which was owned by Charles. Azyia stated that the gun belonged to her but that both of their DNA would have been on the weapon.

A background check allegedly revealed that Charles had a prior felony conviction for sexual assault in Ozaukee County and was prohibited from possessing a gun.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

