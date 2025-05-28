Opening statements to begin on Wednesday for man accused in Sade Robinson’s death

MILWAUKEE — Opening statements are expected to begin Wednesday in the trial of Maxwell Anderson, the man accused of killing and dismembering 19-year-old Sade Robinson.

Anderson is charged with first-degree intentional homicide, mutilating a corpse, arson of property other than a building, and hiding a corpse.

On Tuesday, 12 women and three men were picked to serve as jurors. During jury selection, prosecutors spent time asking about people’s tolerance for gruesome pictures, including mutilated body parts and blood.

A lot of potential jurors raised their hands at that point, noting they’d be uncomfortable.

“It is actually a homicide case that deals with the dismemberment of a human body. The testimony that you hear if you're on this jury will be graphic at times,” said Ian Vance-Curzan, assistant district attorney. “You are going to see images of dismembered human body parts. Does anybody feel that it would be so bothersome to you that you wouldn't be able to even focus?”

The defense also brought up this question, but it was framed to jurors who work in the health care field—those who see graphic things daily. A handful of jurors in the medical field responded to the defense's questioning.

"I know a few of you were nurses or involved in medicine. Can you raise your hand if you're, um, a nurse or worked at a hospital?" said Jason Findling, defense counsel for Maxwell Anderson. "Okay, and that's probably why you didn't raise your hand when they were asking about the gruesome photos and gruesome evidence, as you do that somewhat in your career path?"

Potential jurors also answered questions about whether they knew anyone involved in the case, whether they had ever been a victim or witness of a homicide, and whether they had consumed any media regarding Maxwell Anderson or Sade Robinson.

Robinson’s family and friends were present in the courtroom. Anderson’s parents were also in attendance.

Court on Wednesday is expected to resume at 8:45 a.m. Both the state and defense will give their opening statements.

Timeline of events

Sade Robinson was last seen on April 1, 2024. On April 2, authorities found the first of several remains belonging to Robinson—a severed leg in Warnimont Park, 11 miles away.

Cudahy incident

Family members say Robinson's car was found burned near 30th and Lisbon on Milwaukee’s north side.

Two days later, on April 4, Anderson was taken into custody as a person of interest related to the severed leg found in Cudahy. On April 12, Anderson was charged with first-degree intentional homicide, mutilating a corpse and arson.

Prosecutors allege that he killed Robinson following a first date. That same day, law enforcement officially declared Robinson dead.

Six days later, on the morning of April 18, someone walking along the beach on Lake Michigan in South Milwaukee found Robinson’s torso and arm.

On April 22, Anderson was back in a Milwaukee County courtroom, where he entered a plea of not guilty to intentional homicide, mutilation and arson, and waived his right to a preliminary hearing.

A month later, another one of Robinson’s body parts was found—this time on a beach in Waukegan, Illinois.

In June 2024, Robinson’s family filed a civil lawsuit against Anderson, asking for damages as well as all proceeds from the sale of his home.

