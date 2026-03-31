One week until the spring election

(NBC 26) — Tuesday marks one week until election day, and voters are being reminded to make sure they have everything they need to cast their ballot.

The biggest race on the ballot is the Wisconsin Supreme Court race between Republican-backed Maria Lazar and Democrat-backed Chris Taylor.

Voters can also expect local races including village boards, mayors, school boards and county supervisors, depending on their location.

To see what's on your ballot, head to MyVote Wisconsin.

All Wisconsin voters must show acceptable photo ID before voting. You can see the full guidelines of what is and isn't accepted here.

Voters must also be registered to vote. See all the ways you can register to vote here.

Early voting has already begun, and will last until Sunday. Each city, village and town is responsible for setting the dates and times for its in-person absentee voting.