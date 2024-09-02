'One of the Warhawk greats': Students and staff mourn tragic death of UW-Whitewater gymnastics standout

WHITEWATER — A Wisconsin university is mourning the death of a senior gymnastics standout right before the start of the new school year.

Whitewater police say 21-year-old Kara Welsh of Plainfield, Illinois, was shot and killed Friday night.

“I can’t even imagine being a freshman coming in and this being your first introduction to life on campus,” said Olivia Roth. “I think it’s really scary.”

Shocked, saddened, and scared are three words UW-Whitewater students like Roth use to describe the loss of one of their well-known classmates.

“I know gun violence is a huge issue all across America, but you never really think that it’s going to affect somewhere you live until it happens,” Roth said.

Watch: Students and staff mourn tragic death of UW-Whitewater gymnastics standout

UW-Whitewater student athlete shot and killed in apartment Friday night

Whitewater police say Welsh was killed in an apartment about a mile away from campus.

“Whitewater is a college town, and everybody kind of knows everybody and everybody’s linked in some sort of way, so when something happens to one person, it trickles down and it’s really sad for everybody,” said student James Justam.

Justam was stunned to learn police are investigating the shooting as an intentional homicide. A 23-year-old suspect is in custody.

“For a lot of our community that is impacted by this, this is the first tragic event that they’ve ever had in their lives,” said Ryan Callahan. “A lot of it, this is the first time.”

Callahan is UW-Whitewater’s athletic director. He’s gotten to know Welsh during her three years as a Warhawk.

“When you look back at the greats of whoever put on a Warhawk uniform or leotard specific to gymnastics, Kara’s going to be on that list. One of the best ever.”

UW-Whitewater Athletics

Welsh was a two-time Division III All-American. She won the 2023 individual national championship in vault and helped lead the team to a runner-up finish earlier this year.

“Her accomplishments are what they are, but the fact that she was such a wonderful person makes it even harder.”

Welsh’s teammates, coaching staff, and family met with counselors on Saturday to process and grieve the loss of a loved one. Callahan says those services are available for anyone who needs them at UW-Whitewater.

“I think that is one of Whitewater’s strengths—that we are such a community-based college. There’s been a lot of support,” Roth said.

The university says the new school year will start tomorrow with flags flying at half-staff on campus to honor Welsh’s life and her many contributions to UW-Whitewater.

