One man died after being struck by lightning in Waukesha on Wednesday night

WAUKESHA — One man died after being struck by lightning on Wednesday night, the City of Waukesha announced in a statement on Thursday morning.
First responders responded to a call at a Waukesha business on the 2000 block of Golf Road at around 7:43 p.m. after receiving a report of an adult male on the ground.
The caller had reported that a man was on the ground and was unsure if he was breathing. A thunderstorm was occurring at the time of the call.
Officers arrived at the location and found an unresponsive adult male in his 40s. Police and Fire personnel began life-saving efforts.
He was transported to a hospital, where he later died from his injuries.
According to a preliminary investigation, the man may have been struck by lightning while walking through the parking lot during the storm.
Witnesses and physical evidence seen at the scene were consistent with a lightning strike. According to the City, they believe the victim is from out of State.