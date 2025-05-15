Nuclear power development bill passes state senate, on its way to assembly

MADISON (NBC 26) — A bill aimed to find opportunities for more nuclear power development is on its way to potentially becoming law after it passed Thursday in the Wisconsin State Senate.

Lawmakers say the bill has already been heard in the State Assembly, and its authors are optimistic that it will eventually land on Governor Tony Evers' desk.

The legislation would allow the state to study opportunities for nuclear development, including the location of sites suitable for nuclear fission or fusion technologies, according to a news release.

"Wisconsin has to be ready to incorporate more nuclear power as soon as we’re able,” Sen. Julian Bradley (R-New Berlin) said. “This can be the advantage that helps us grow as a state and powers our economy for generations to come.”

The Point Beach Nuclear Plant in Two Rivers is Wisconsin's only operating nuclear power plant. Lawmakers say the plant powers more than one million homes and makes up two-thirds of the state's carbon-free electricity, and 16 percent of the total power used in the state.

“I’m thrilled that our siting bill has earned bi-partisan support and has such strong momentum,” Rep. David Steffen (R-Howard) said. "Wisconsin can be a leader in energy innovation, and we’re taking the steps to make that potential a reality.”

The bill's passage in the state senate comes one day after NBC 26 reported the company that owns the Kewaunee Power Station plans to bring nuclear power back. The plant's owner, EnergySolutions, tells us the plan is to decommission the current plant and build new, planning for a reopening around the year 2038.

The Kewaunee Power Station shut down in 2013.

“The Nuclear Renaissance is here. I am glad to see Wisconsin take a leadership role,” Rep. Shae Sortwell (R-Two Rivers) said in the release.