NICU babies dress up for Halloween in Aurora Health Care hospitals

MILWAUKEE — Babies in Neonatal Intensive Care Units dressed up this Halloween in Aurora Health Care hospitals.

Some costumes include Wonder Woman, Princess Belle and a bee. People are welcome to vote on Aurora Health Care's Facebook page. The voting will end on Oct. 27 at noon. Photos with the most amount of engagement will win an undisclosed prize.

These babies are celebrating their first Halloween with Halloween spirit in the hospital.

Aurora Health Care

