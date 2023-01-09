New trial for Mark Jensen starts; murder conviction vacated

KENOSHA, Wis. — A new trial starts Monday for a Pleasant Prairie man who had a murder conviction against him vacated. A Kenosha County jury convicted Mark Jensen of first-degree murder in 2008, for poisoning and killing his wife in 1998.

Nearly two years ago, the state Supreme Court ordered a new trial for Jensen, to not include evidence of a letter his wife gave to a neighbor before she died.

The Kenosha County Court then vacated Mark Jensen's sentence.

He maintains his innocence.

