New tool released to help Wisconsinites find accessible Wi-Fi

MADISON, Wis. — Gov. Tony Evers and the Public Service Commission (PSC) announced Thursday morning their new tool to help Wisconsinites locate free, accessible, or affordable Wi-Fi servers.

The tool is known as the Internet Discount Finder. This website can be accessed by the link here.

“Internet service providers offer a variety of discounted internet service options, based on your eligibility. The Wisconsin Internet Discounter Finder can search these resources and provide a list of options available to you,” states the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) on their website.

To use the tool, simply insert your location, check any of the programs that may apply to you (SNAP benefits, living on a reservation, free/ reduced lunch, Medicaid, etc.), and then hit “find internet discounts.”

According to Gov. Evers and the PSC, this new program could save Wisconsinites up to $30 a month for broadband service, or even $75 a month for those residing in reservations.

“We know that internet access can provide children and their families with incredible learning opportunities, helping them learn, grow, and connect with knowledge and services. We also know that the high cost of internet continues to be a barrier to that access. This tool will make a difference in the lives of children and families across Wisconsin,” states Superintendent Dr. Jill Underly.

Resources regarding the ACP or the Internet Discount Finder:



Wisconsin Internet and Phone Helpline: (608) 267-3595

Affordable Connectivity Program: (877) 384-2575

Federal Lifeline Support Center: (800) 234-9473

Wisconsin 2-1-1

Access the Internet Discount Finder and read the press release below for more information.