New Poll: Crowley holds narrow edge over Tiffany in Wisconsin race for governor

MILWAUKEE (NBC 26) — A new poll shows Wisconsin's race for governor remains close, with Democrat David Crowley holding a narrow edge over Republican Tom Tiffany among likely voters.

The Marquette Law School poll released Wednesday found Crowley supported by 49% of likely voters and Tiffany by 46%, with 5% undecided. Among all registered voters, Crowley led 46% to 45%, while 9% remained undecided.

The poll found strong partisan loyalty behind both candidates. Among likely voters, 95% of Republicans backed Tiffany and 96% of Democrats supported Crowley. Independents favored Crowley 44% to 18%, though 38% were undecided.

The poll also found Democrats currently holding a turnout advantage, with 85% saying they are certain to vote, compared with 78% of Republicans.

Voters continued to express pessimism about the economy, inflation, and the cost of gas and groceries. The survey also found substantial opposition to proposed data centers and lingering doubts about industrial development projects. Views on the accuracy of election results were mixed.

The Marquette Law School Poll surveyed 843 registered Wisconsin voters Sept. 16-23, 2026, with a margin of error of plus or minus 4.3 percentage points. The likely voter sample included 692 respondents and had a margin of error of plus or minus 4.8 percentage points.