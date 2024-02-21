New map shows areas most likely to be impacted by security plans during Republican National Convention

MILWAUKEE — A new map was released by Mayor Cavalier Johnson on Wednesday that shows the areas in downtown Milwaukee that are most likely to be impacted by security plans during July's Republican National Convention.

The map is not the formalized "security footprint" that will be released later by the Secret Service. Rather, the "general impact map" shows areas that are "expected to be affected by the operational security plan." It does not contain specific impacts, such as checkpoints or road closures.

You can see the map below, or by clicking here.

City of Milwaukee The "general impact map" for the 2024 Republican National Convention shows areas that are "expected to be affected by the operational security plan," which has not yet been released by the Secret Service.

The impact map ranges from N. 9th St from the west, to N. Water St on the east. It is bounded to the north by W. Cherry St. and W. Clybourn St. to the south.

The impacted zone contains many high-profile business and locations such as Fiserv Forum, the Baird Center, UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena, Miller High Life Theatre, MATC's campus, and more.

A new Frequently Asked Questions page posted by the City has answers to many questions residents and business owners may have - though many of those answers will not be firmed up until the Secret Service's formalized security footprint is released.

The Republican National Convention takes place in downtown Milwaukee from July 15-July 18.