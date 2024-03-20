New legislation protects AAPI, Hmong American history in Wisconsin public school curriculums

MILWAUKEE — After years of discussions, a piece of our state’s legislation gets a major amendment, giving added education protections to one of Wisconsin’s largest minority groups.

“It will really change the lives of our young people. Not only the Hmong students, but all children in the state of Wisconsin,” said Chris Her Xiong, Founder and CEO, Hmong American Peace Academy.

Just before the end of the legislative session, Wisconsin lawmakers passed an amendment to an education bill that had been on the books for nearly 35 years.

In its original language, Act 31 directed state school boards to add American Indian, Black and Hispanic American history to its K-12 public school curriculums.

“But what was happening back in 1989, Asian Americans were omitted, probably not thought of very much,” said Lorna Young, Education Committee Chair, AAPI Coalition of WI.

Assembly Bill 232/Senate Bill 240 now includes Asian American and Hmong American history as part of what the state considers protected minorities.

With our state having the third largest Hmong population in the country, next to California and Minnesota, Lorna Young with the AAPI Coalition of Wisconsin says this change will now give school districts the tools to add AAPI education to their classrooms.

“Finally, Asian Americans are given presence in our school curriculum, lesson plans and our contributions and culture will be part of what will be asked of our teachers to teach,” said Young.

One place where that work is already put in place is at Milwaukee’s Hmong American Peace Academy.

Founder Chris Her Xiong opened the charter school in 2004, hoping to offer fellow community members a place to learn and grow.

She says that having her culture’s history codified in the state legislature gives her hope.

“If our children don't know who they are and where they come from, they're not going to be productive citizens. But that now, we can take it farther and that we can then share our history with a mainstream society,” said Her Xiong.

As the AAPI Coalition of Wisconsin works to create an education plan that will soon be shared statewide, Young is eager to see its impact.

“It helps the kids who are Asian American to have a stronger social identity and relationships with their peers, and it helps the kids who are not Asian American or Hmong American to be aware of and more understanding of their peers,” said Young.