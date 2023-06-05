New ID cards feature upgraded security, detailed artwork

WISCONSIN (NBC 26) — The Wisconsin Department of Transportation plans to debut new drivers licenses on Monday with upgraded security measures.

New design elements within the cards aim to make them more resistant to fraud.

“Wisconsin DMV continues to stay on the leading edge of technology by incorporating the next generation of updated security features into our driver licenses and ID cards,” WisDOT Secretary Craig Thompson said.

Hand crafted artwork of the Wisconsin State Capitol and state flag will be detailed throughout the card in an effort to make the cards harder to replicate.

“The first thing you notice is Wisconsin’s cards are even more attractive and the images celebrate the state. But built within the beautiful images and manufacturing process are layers of security features designed to protect card users and businesses who rely on their validity,” DMV Administrator Kristina Boardman said.

Transparent windows on the card's right edge will be integrated with cardholder data. Wisconsin will be the first state to have this security feature.

All upgraded security features will be available for both regular and REAL ID cards.

The current version of the ID cards debuted in September 2015 and will remain valid until their expiration date.

There is no requirement to get the new card, but residents can apply to order a replacement if they want the upgraded security features before their current ID expires.