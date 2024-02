A new game show is premiering tonight on NBC 26 and will feature a contestant from Wisconsin.

Dawson Addis, 25, will be competing on Deal or No Deal Island. He's from Muskego and is one of 13 players who have been invited to the banker's remote island.

The contestants will scramble to find "money briefcases' in order to stay in the hunt for the season ending jackpot.

The series premieres at 8:30 p.m. Monday.