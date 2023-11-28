Nearly 30 percent of all businesses featured in RNC vendor portal are diverse

MILWAUKEE — Ahead of the RNC, we've started to talking to businesses excited to welcome the thousands of visitors expected in Milwaukee next year, including those considered diverse.

One such owner is Oscar Sanchez with Ambrosia Events.

He says he is already busy getting his team ready for a big 2024.

“We are really happy to support our community and make our city look really nice and welcoming for everyone that is coming to Milwaukee,” said Sanchez.

In November, the RNC Host Committee said 30 percent of the 1,500 businesses that are featured in the vendor portal are considered diverse, meaning they fall under four ownership categories: women, LGBTQ+, veteran, or minority.

“The 2024 Republican National Convention is a fantastic opportunity for the entire city to put its best foot forward in serving as hosts to tens of thousands of guests from around the country. Our goal with the MKE 2024 Host Committee vendor directory and vendor portal is to bridge the gap between businesses wanting to be involved with the convention and the guests traveling here to help make sure Milwaukee is the best host possible,” said Alison Prange, 2024 MKE Host Committee.

“This is not a time where we are competing with one another, we're just trying to combine all of our efforts,” said Sanchez.

Sanchez came to Milwaukee from Mexico back in 2011 and just two years later, built his business from the ground up.

“As a minority owner, it's important to also make sure that the Latino community is represented in such large events in the city,” said Sanchez.

Starting as a planning company, Sanchez says he then saw a big opening for a full-service business, which led him to expand into what Ambrosia Events is now known for in the Milwaukee area.

“Ambrosia Events is a production company now and we do everything in-house, from our planning, our management, and everything that we use for an event,” said Sanchez.

Sanchez says that while this is his first experience with an event like the RNC, he's ready for the challenge of potentially working alongside the Host Committee.

“Nobody else is going to come and save me. I'm going to go myself and then figure it out there and go and get things done,” said Sanchez.

Sanchez hopes other business owners can find a similar strength, as we all come together to help our city shine.

Right now, all of the businesses featured in the vendor portal are still waiting to find out if they'll be selected to participate. Those decisions should come by early next year.

