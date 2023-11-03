Mr. and Miss Trans USA Pageant draws contestants and audience to Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — The Mr. and Miss Trans USA Pageant is underway in Milwaukee and this year is drawing 45 contestants from across the country.

The goal of the event is to celebrate and promote the development of transgender, non-binary, and gender non-conforming leaders as visible role models in our community.

Dylan Drobish is the reining Mr. Trans USA and he wants his narrative to put a spotlight on trans excellence.

He says that too often trans people are portrayed only by their pain and struggle. "I could tell you all those other things or I could tell you that I just graduated with my master's degree in integrative neuroscience," explained Drobish. "I work for the American Society of Hematology, I have helped to produce this year's event (pageant), I have a wonderful partner who works for the state department, we have three dogs. I can tell my story that way too."

And if you're wondering, why Milwaukee? Drobish says it's important to continue to host the pageant in a place that needs more trans resources, where there can be an impact.

The competition runs through Sunday. Click here for information on tickets and locations.