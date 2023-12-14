MPD Officer Jimmy Nowak laid to rest surrounded by hundreds of loved ones

FRANKLIN — An entire community said its final goodbye to Milwaukee Police Officer Jimmy Nowak.

Last week, Nowak was in a car accident with a semi-truck and was in grave condition for several days. Last Wednesday, Nowak's family made the tough decision to donate his organs and died.

Throughout the day Wednesday, hundreds of people came to pay their respects to Nowak and his family.

Sense of community and belonging. That's what Nowak meant to so many and you could feel it Wednesday surrounding Southbrook Church. You could even see it with hundreds of cars parked as funeral services took place for the veteran officer.

Nowak was a Milwaukee Police Officer for nearly a decade. However, to most, he was more than just an officer.

He was a husband, a son, a cousin, a friend and a ball of fun. Family told me if they knew Nowak was coming it was going to be a good time regardless.

Before the funeral, Nowak's uncle told us his daughter just got accepted into the police academy. A dream she's been following, that was inspired by Nowak.

A day of remembrance and mourning for Nowak's family and friends, but for Nowak himself too.

Family said he was still mourning the loss of his partner, fellow fallen officer, Peter Jerving, who died in the line of duty in February. A bond the family said was unlike anything they'd ever seen.

Jerving and Nowak weren't just partners, they were best friends who did almost everything together.

As Nowak crosses over the bridge to be with Jerving again, family said they want the community to remember Nowak as fun, loving, supporting, outgoing, charismatic and giving.

If you'd like to continue supporting the Nowak family, click here.