KENOSHA — The mother of three children who died in a Kenosha apartment fire is sharing her reaction after the father of her children was charged with child neglect following a months-long investigation.

Joshua Kannin, 33, was charged after the fire at his apartment on 43rd Avenue on Thanksgiving Day in 2025.

Jourdan Feasby met with TMJ4's Ryan Jenkins virtually on Thursday and described the heartache she still feels nearly six months after the tragedy. Her children, Rylee, Conner, and Alena, were all killed in the blaze.

Feasby calls the child neglect charges against Kannin bittersweet.

Watch: Mother of three children killed in Kenosha apartment fire reacts to child neglect charges against father

Mother of three children killed in Kenosha fire reacts to child neglect charges against father

"I definitely won't feel closure until there's a verdict of everything. Because I know just because charges were filed, it doesn't necessarily mean things are going to stick, if things are going to be found guilty, if, you know, those things. So, it's the start of the feeling of justice for my kids because I've been fighting for this for so long, but I'm still really nervous about the outcome of all this, and I'm on edge since this happened," Feasby said.

Police say surveillance video, witness statements, and the fire investigation led them to charge Kannin. According to court documents, Kannin woke up to smoke inside his home and went outside. He then called for his kids to come outside, but they never did.

Investigators determined the fire likely started on a cluttered stove. The home's fire alarms did not go off because Kannin removed them so he could smoke cigarettes in the house.

Feasby said she does not believe the current charges go far enough.

"It's just been pure hell for myself and my family. I am literally living my worst nightmare that I could've ever imagined, and I've always said since the day that this happened that I died with them. I am just a shell that is on earth," Feasby said.

"I am grateful that they brought charges period. I feel like more charges need to be alongside of that. I feel like the neglect charge kind of only shows that he didn't have the smoke detectors," Feasby said.

Kannin is due back in court for his initial appearance next month. He faces up to 75 years in prison if he is found guilty on all three charges.

This story was reported on-air by TMJ4's Ryan Jenkins and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

