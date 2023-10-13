Mixed messaging and questions surround 12-year-old boy's death in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — There are so many questions surrounding the death of 12-year-old Jacarie Robinson. Robinson was found malnourished and decomposed Tuesday night in his own home.

Family who was at the home Thursday said coming back here and knowing Robinson died in this house is heartwrenching.

After nearly 48 hours, there are still more questions than answers.

Milwaukee Police said Thursday that this is not a homicide investigation and that no arrests or charges are being referred to the district attorney's office at this time.

However, according to the medical examiner's office, which performed the autopsy, Robinson's death is being investigated as a homicide. The office said due to the condition of his body, he may have been missing since Labor Day.

That brings us to early September when Robinson should have been starting school within the Milwaukee Public School District. We reached out to MPS, but a spokesperson told us they could not legally confirm if Robinson was a student or if he attended class.

Within the last 24 hours, The Wisconsin Department of Children and Families released a public notice detailing a 12-year-old Milwaukee boy who died of possible maltreatment. DCF would not confirm if the report was about Robinson but said it is legally required to report this information after being notified of a child's death in connection with abuse or maltreatment.

Mayor Cavalier Johnson wasn't available for an interview Thursday, but his office sent us the following statement:

"The mayor is alarmed and saddened by the events. We can only hope no other child in this city would face the horrors that this child apparently faced. Our thoughts and prayers are with the other family members at this time."

We know that Robinson lived at the home with at least his dad and two teenage sisters. Family and other sources said they haven't seen or spoken with the dad since this happened on Tuesday.