Milwaukee's 2024 Republican National Convention venue guide revealed

MILWAUKEE — With less than 10 months to go until the 2024 Republican National Convention, the host committee unveiled its newest tool to encourage visitors to check out all Milwaukee has to offer.

After months of work, the 2024 RNC venue guide is revealed. Those behind the directory say it serves as a resource for groups looking to host events in and around the city next summer.

CEO of the Republican National Convention Elise Dickens said, "There's 50,000 visitors expected to come to Milwaukee but the capacity of the Fiserv is only 18,000. So at any given time, there are thousands of people outside of the Fiserv doing lunches, breakfasts, dinners, drinks, and events of all shapes and sizes."

Jack Roman runs Cream City Concepts, a hospitality group that owns places like Who's On Third, which sits just steps from the heart of next year's convention, Fiserv Forum. One of the 1,500 businesses to sign up, Roman says he wanted to participate in the venue guide to help encourage visitors to check out what the city has to offer.

"I can imagine it's probably going to be a little stressful for some of the visitors," he said. "Hopefully, we can just bring them an environment that they feel comfortable and can take a breath."

Those with the host committee say their goal isn't necessarily to guarantee business but to act as a bridge between visitors who come and those who already work here.

2024 Milwaukee Host Committee COO Allison Prange said, "What we can do is step up and make sure there are connections made to all of the guests that are coming because we're about making those connections and trying to drive economic impact."

You can see the 2024 RNC Venue Guide by clicking here.