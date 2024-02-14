Milwaukee woman accused of killing man who sexually assaulted her arrested in Louisiana

The Milwaukee woman accused of killing a man who sexually assaulted her and other teenage girls was arrested in Louisiana.

23-year-old Chrystul Kizer had been on the run for nearly two weeks when US Marshals took her into custody on Monday. She is being held in a Lafayette Jail.

Kizer was out on a $400,000 bond and awaiting trial for the 2018 death of 34-year-old Randall Volar III in Kenosha. She was charged last month with misdemeanor disorderly conduct in a domestic violence case at a Milwaukee home.

Kizer's trial in Volar's homicide is scheduled for June 10th.