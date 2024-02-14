Watch Now
Milwaukee woman accused of killing man who sexually assaulted her arrested in Louisiana

Chrystul Kizer had been on the run for nearly two weeks when she was arrested in Louisiana. She's accused of killing the man who sexually assaulted her.
Posted at 10:56 AM, Feb 14, 2024
The Milwaukee woman accused of killing a man who sexually assaulted her and other teenage girls was arrested in Louisiana.

23-year-old Chrystul Kizer had been on the run for nearly two weeks when US Marshals took her into custody on Monday. She is being held in a Lafayette Jail.

Kizer was out on a $400,000 bond and awaiting trial for the 2018 death of 34-year-old Randall Volar III in Kenosha. She was charged last month with misdemeanor disorderly conduct in a domestic violence case at a Milwaukee home.

Kizer's trial in Volar's homicide is scheduled for June 10th.

