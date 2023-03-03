Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport decommissioning two runways

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport is decommissioning two of its runways.

A spokesperson for the airport says the plans will better conform with FAA standards, reduce long-term maintenance costs, and improve airfield circulation. The plans are part of the airport's Master Plan Update, which was adopted last year.

"The two runways being decommissioned see very low utilization," said Christie Green, airport spokesperson. "In 2022, these runways handled less than 0.5% of our total traffic. The other three runways handled more than 99.5% of all arrivals and departures."

The change will not affect airlines, which will continue to use the airport's two longest runways, Green says. Portions of the two decommissioned runways will remain in place to be used as taxiways.

The Master Plan Update presents future development at the airport through 2040. More information on the Master Plan can be found on the airport's website.