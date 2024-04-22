Milwaukee couple volunteering for RNC encourages others to do the same as thousands more helpers needed

John Bauer spent his whole life in Milwaukee. His wife Lesley fell in love with the city as a Marquette student and together they want to help show it off.

The Bauers will be among thousands of volunteers helping give the roughly 50 thousand people expected to attend the Republican National Convention in July a Wisconsin welcome.

“We heard about the RNC, thought great I mean this is a really big spotlight for the city,” Lesley said. “We’re hoping to help represent it in a really positive light so people want to come back.”

RNC Host Committee leader Alison Prange said so far, the group has only reached about one-third of its recruitment goal. With the convention only 85 days away they're still short about four thousand volunteers.

"We are a non-profit. This is not a political volunteer role,” Prange urged. “I know that's a question people ask, and I want people to understand this is about Milwaukee and about Wisconsin.

She explained that volunteers like the Bauers will be helping outside the arena at hotels, airports, and hot spots across the city. They’ll be doing things like greeting guests, giving directions and sharing transportation information.

“I love Milwaukee, just love it,” John said. "Eight years ago, this was a flyover territory. Right now, this is a destination."

The Bauers said it’s their love of the city and volunteering, coupled with the chance to meet new people, that has them excited to help showcase Milwaukee businesses and everything the city has to offer.

If you're interested in volunteering you can head to the RNC Host Committee's website here.