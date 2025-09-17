Milwaukee County Judge Hannah Dugan to appear in court for scheduled hearing

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee County Judge Hannah Dugan is expected to return to a courtroom Wednesday for a scheduled hearing.

According to legal documents, Dugan and her legal team will ask a judge to reconsider their motion to dismiss charges against her for a second time.

Dugan was arrested earlier this year after prosecutors said she helped Eduardo Flores-Ruiz, an undocumented immigrant, avoid ICE agents who were there to arrest him.

The judge is charged with concealing an individual to prevent arrest and obstruction.

Jury selection is scheduled to start Dec. 11, with the trial set to begin Dec. 15.

