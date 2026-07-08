Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley suspends campaign for governor

Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley is suspending his campaign for governor, he announced Wednesday.

"It has become clear that I will not be the Democratic nominee for Governor, so today I am stepping out of this race, but I am not stepping away from the work," Crowley said in a news release. "Politics should not be about who talks the loudest. It's about showing up, working with anyone who wants to solve the problem, and delivering results people can see in their own communities. That's how I’ve governed in Milwaukee County, and that's how I'll keep governing.”

Crowley will continue to serve as Milwaukee County Executive, a position he has held since 2020.

Crowley did not endorse another Democratic candidate in his announcement, but stressed party unity.

"The most important thing now is for Democrats to come together and defeat Tom Tiffany in November," Crowley said.

The Democratic field for governor remains a crowded one: Mandela Barnes, Joel Brennan, Francesca Hong, Sara Rodriguez, and Kelda Roys all continue to vie for their party's nomination, which will be decided in the fall primary on August 11.

Missy Hughes suspended her campaign for the Democratic nomination in June.

On the Republican side, U.S. Rep Tom Tiffany is the frontrunner for his party's nomination. Andy Manske is also campaigning in that primary.