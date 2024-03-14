Milwaukee bus driver saves child running half-clothed on Capitol Drive

A Milwaukee bus driver sprang into action when he spotted a little boy running half-clothed on Capitol Drive, one of the busiest stretches of roadway in our area.

Keyon Finkley says he spotted the child while driving his normal route in February. Footage shared by the Milwaukee County Transit Authority shows the little boy barefoot on the pavement near 83rd and Capitol. Finkley pulls over to the bike lane, scoops the boy up, and wraps him up in a blanket in the driver's seat of the bus.

TMJ4 Keyon Finkley, the MCTS driver that saved a little boy on Capitol Dr.

"I got scared," Finkley says. "Where are your parents at? I got him on my bus, made sure he was safe, but I was scared, petrified. It's a dangerous street on Capitol Drive."

MCTS says the boy was not hurt and Milwaukee police were able to reunite him with his family.